Second reading of Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to parliament today

The Appropriation (Amendment) Bill to amend the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 is scheduled to be presented to the parliament today (Aug 30).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, will deliver the interim budget speech or the second reading of the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill after the parliament convenes at 1.00 p.m.

Subsequently, the parliament will be adjourned and the debate on the interim budget speech is scheduled for tomorrow (Aug 31) and the day after (Sep 01) from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On September 02, the second reading of the interim budget speech will be debated from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., after which the Bill is slated to be passed after the committee stage and third reading.

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill is presented to the Cabinet of Ministers this morning before it is tabled in the parliament in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the parliamentary group of the ruling party, chaired by President Wickremesinghe, will be convened at 2.00 p.m. today following the interim budget speech.

The Appropriation Bill presented by the former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who was the Minister of Finance at the time, was passed in Parliament following a debate held on the Bill for the purpose of providing necessary service expenses and arrangements for the fiscal year 2022.

Accordingly, the Appropriation Bill was endorsed and certified as an Act on December 10, 2021 and was herein called the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021.

After Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed the office of President, the parliament was prorogued on the July 28, 2022 and the third session of the Ninth Parliament was declared open on August 03, 2022.

Accordingly, the incumbent President Wickremesinghe while presenting his government’s policy statement stated that he will present a new budget.

As a result, this Appropriation Bill for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year as a new government is presented to parliament as an amendment to the previously presented Appropriation Bill.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, on behalf of the Minister of Finance, presented the

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill to amend the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 to the Parliament for the first reading on August 09, 2022.