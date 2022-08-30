Three arrested over assault on SDIG Tennakoon

August 30, 2022   11:39 am

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident of assaulting the Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon and two other police officers in May this year.

On May 10, amidst nationwide unrest that broke out after a brazen attack on the main anti-government protest sites in Colombo on the day before, Senior DIG Tennakoon sustained minor injuries in an assault carried out by an angry mob at Perahera Mawatha near the Beira Lake in Colombo.

The suspects were arrested by the officers of the Colombo Crimes Unit last evening (29), on charges of unauthorized blocking, being a member of an unlawful demonstration, violation of curfew, criminal coercion and disruption of the duties of police officers.

The arrestees are aged 31, 51 and 52, and were found to be residents of the Pitabeddara and Colombo 15 areas.

