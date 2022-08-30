Sri Lanka to introduce 5-year multiple entry tourist visa

Sri Lanka to introduce 5-year multiple entry tourist visa

August 30, 2022   12:04 pm

Sri Lanka will introduce a five-year multiple entry tourist visa with a six-month stay for 35 countries, Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando says.

In a tweet posted on his official account today, the lawmaker said the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal.

Minister Fernando noted that this is in an addition to the one-year multiple entry and single entry tourist visas which have a six-month stay period, which was previously limited to 30 days.

The decision was taken to boost “repeat tourism” in Sri Lanka, he added.

 

