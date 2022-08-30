Cabinet grants approval for Appropriation (Amendment) Bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval for the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill to amend the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 which is scheduled to be presented to the parliament today (Aug 30) for the coming months of the fiscal year 2022.

The interim budget was presented to the Cabinet of Ministers this morning.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, will deliver the interim budget speech or the second reading of the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill after the parliament convenes at 1.00 p.m.

The parliament is all set to convene at 1.00 p.m.

After the interim budget speech is delivered, the parliament will be adjourned for the day. The debate on the interim budget speech is scheduled for tomorrow (Aug 31) and the day after (Sep 01) from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On September 02, the second reading of the interim budget speech will be debated from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., after which the Bill is slated to be passed after the committee stage and third reading.