LIVE UPDATE: Interim Budget Speech 2022

President Ranil Wickremesinghe invites all political parties to join the all-party government in rebuilding a strong nation.

A National Institute for Public and Private Partnership to be established to identify and promote investment opportunities for public and private partnerships. Rs. 250 million will be allocated to implement this proposal, he said.

Loans obtained by small-scale paddy farmers (less than 2 hectares) from state banks up to May 2022, and who face difficulties in settling, to be waived off excluding interest and the Treasury will make payments to the relevant banks.

President says he expects the price of fertilizer to reduce by the Maha season.

President says he intends to establish the Parliament Committee on Ways and Means, to closely look into the issue that arise when increasing government income and submit proposals.

A branch of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) to be established in Kurunegala.

A National Debt Management Agency that operates independently proposed to be established under the Treasury.

As a government policy, the government will suspend the purchase of vehicles that use fossil fuel for government purposes from hereon. Only electric vehicles will be purchased hereafter to be used for government purposes.

President proposes to offer 20% state of state-owned banks such as Bank of Ceylon and People’s Bank to employees and depositors.

Delivering the interim budget speech, President says 61,000 low-income families will be given an allowance of Rs. 10,000 per month for a period of 4 months.

An additional allowance of Rs. 2,500 to be given to pregnant mothers, in addition to the Rs. 20,000 allowance.

President says a new Central Bank Act will be introduced.

He proposed to introduce a mandatory requirement for all citizens above the age of 18 to register with the Inland Revenue Department

The State-Owned Enterprise Restructuring Unit will be established and Rs. 200 million will be allocates for this purpose, the President said.

He said all government and semi-government employees who have served up to the age of 60 years should retire by December 31, 2022.

Retirement age of government and semi-government employees will be reduced to 60 years, the President said.

The programme to ensure food security will be launched together with the UN and other international organisations, says the President.

“We indent to hold talks with the major creditors to Sri Lanka regarding debt restructuring,” he said.

President says that Sri Lanka’s discussions with the IMF are successful and have reached the final stages. Once the discussions are complete, the Parliament will be informed, he said.

President Wickremesinghe announced that the Value Added Tax (VAT) will be increased from 12% to 15% with effect from September 01, 2022.

Based on that foundation and through the 2023 Budget, the process of building a new economy will be commenced, he said.

This is the basic foundation of preparing a national economic policy that suits today’s world, he said.

“Hon. Speaker, today we will present to the Parliament the Interim Budget that will lay the foundation for changing the economic design which existed in our country thus far,” he said, commencing his speech.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe begins the Interim Budget Speech 2022.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives in the House to deliver the Interim Budget Speech 2022, after the Parliament sittings commenced at 01.00 p.m. today (30).

The inaugural speech of the second reading of the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill will be presented by the President and Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies Ranil Wickremesinghe from 01.00 p.m. to 02.00 p.m.

Subsequently, the house will be adjourned till tomorrow (31) 09.30 a.m.

