President says talks with IMF successfully reached final stage

August 30, 2022   01:53 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe states that the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have successfully reached the final stages.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2022, the President further stated that he would inform the parliament once the discussions are completed.

The IMF delegation is in Colombo from August 24 to 31 to finalize a staff-level agreement for a possible USD 3 billion bailout package for Sri Lanka, including restructuring debt of about USD 29 billion.

