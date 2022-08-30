Retirement age of govt & semi-govt employees to be reduced

The retirement age of government and semi-government employees will be reduced to 60 years, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

Presenting the Interim Budget 2022 for the remainder of the fiscal year 2022, the Head of State noted that all employees who have served up to the age of 60 years should retire from the service.

As a result of increasing the retirement age of government and semi-government employees to 65 years and 62 years, respectively, it is observed that the number of unemployed youths in the country is on the rise, President Wickremesinghe explained.