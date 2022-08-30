All individuals aged above 18 years to be registered with IRD

August 30, 2022   02:24 pm

A proposal has been put forward to register all individuals aged above 18 years with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).

The decision was taken with the intention of increasing the efficiency of tax collection, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today during his interim budget speech.

He delivered the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, for the remainder of the fiscal year 2022, to the parliament this afternoon.

Speaking further, the Head of State said the country’s tax administration is required to play a major role to boost tax compliance and prevent tax evasion.

According to him, the decision to register people aged above 18 years with the IRD was reached without taking into consideration the annual income or tax exemption limits.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to parliament today

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to parliament today

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to parliament today

LIVE🔴Interim Budget 2022

LIVE🔴Interim Budget 2022

SLPP members have become angry - Bimal Ratnayake

SLPP members have become angry - Bimal Ratnayake

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.30 .

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.30 .

'Aliwaththe Hasitha'shot and killed in Mattakkuliya

'Aliwaththe Hasitha'shot and killed in Mattakkuliya

US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Julie Chung

US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Julie Chung

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to present interim budget today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe to present interim budget today

26-year-old youth killed in shooting at Mattakkuliya

26-year-old youth killed in shooting at Mattakkuliya