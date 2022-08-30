Sri Lanka to establish National Debt Management Agency

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his interim budget speech, said an independent National Debt Management Agency (NDMA) would be established in the country.

Speaking further, he said the government debt management-related activities are carried out by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, External Resources Department, National Budget Department and the Treasury Operations Department at present.

As it is important to pay special attention to the management of public debt, an independent NDMA will be set up under the General Treasury in lieu of the current arrangement in this respect, the President added.