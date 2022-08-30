25 arrested during IUSF protest in Maradana

25 arrested during IUSF protest in Maradana

August 30, 2022   06:17 pm

The police have arrested 25 individuals in total during the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) protest march held in Colombo today (Aug 30), says the police spokesperson.

The arrests were made to take the situation under control, he added.

Earlier, the Technical College Junction in Maradana was completely blocked and vehicular movement in the area was disrupted by the protest march.

Then, the police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors near the Ministry of Health at Deans Road in Maradana.

