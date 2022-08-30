Another petition against Sanath Nishantha over contempt of court

Another petition has been filed before the Court of Appeal requesting the court to punish SLPP Puttlam District Parliamentarian Sanath Nishantha on charges of contempt of court.

Attorney-at-law Vijith Kumara has filed the petition naming MP Nishantha as the respondent of the petition.

On Monday (Aug 29), Attorney-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena filed a petition against MP Nishantha seeking punishment for contempt of court, while the Attorney General, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) and MP Sanath Nishantha were named as respondents in the petition.

MP Nishantha was named as a suspect in the case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court in connection with the incident of attacking the GotaGoGama protest site at Galle Face Green on May 09. He has been released on bail after being remanded in custody by the Colombo Fort Magistrate with regard to the incident.

He emphasized in the petition that the respondent Sanath Nishantha, who spoke to the media at a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters on August 23, had expressed critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

The attorney had added that the MP has damaged the honour and the image of the judiciary.