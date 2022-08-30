Visiting IMF delegates call on Opposition Leader

The visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (Aug 30).

The delegation consisted of Mission Chief Peter Breuer, Deputy Chief Masahiro Nozaki and IMF’s Resident Representative Dr. Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan.

The two sides held a discussion about solving the island nation’s ongoing financial crisis.

The IMF delegation is in Colombo from August 24 to 31 to finalize a staff-level agreement for a possible USD 3 billion bailout package for Sri Lanka, including restructuring debt of about USD 29 billion.

Last week, the delegation held several rounds of talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the officials of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.