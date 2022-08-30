Visiting IMF delegates call on Opposition Leader

Visiting IMF delegates call on Opposition Leader

August 30, 2022   07:11 pm

The visiting delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (Aug 30).

The delegation consisted of Mission Chief Peter Breuer, Deputy Chief Masahiro Nozaki and IMF’s Resident Representative Dr. Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan.

The two sides held a discussion about solving the island nation’s ongoing financial crisis.

The IMF delegation is in Colombo from August 24 to 31 to finalize a staff-level agreement for a possible USD 3 billion bailout package for Sri Lanka, including restructuring debt of about USD 29 billion.

Last week, the delegation held several rounds of talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the officials of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to parliament today

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to parliament today

LIVE🔴Interim Budget 2022

LIVE🔴Interim Budget 2022

SLPP members have become angry - Bimal Ratnayake

SLPP members have become angry - Bimal Ratnayake

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.30 .

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.30 .

'Aliwaththe Hasitha'shot and killed in Mattakkuliya

'Aliwaththe Hasitha'shot and killed in Mattakkuliya

US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Julie Chung

US will redouble efforts to support Sri Lanka - Ambassador Julie Chung