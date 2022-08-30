Minister Kanchana says fuel distribution lapses rectified

The lapses that prevailed in the fuel distribution process have been rectified and more stocks were dispatched during the last four days, Minister of Power& Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

The Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) will continue to distribute 4,000 metric tons of diesel and 3,000 metric tons of petrol daily, he said further, taking to his official Twitter handle.

Accordingly, the fuel requirements of public transport buses and school transport vehicles have been fulfilled, he added.

Another cargo of 35,000 MT Petrol 92 will be unloaded tonight -Minister Kanchana Wijesekera.