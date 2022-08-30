Amber flood warning for low-lying areas of several rivers

August 30, 2022   10:59 pm

The Department of Irrigation today (Aug 30) issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning for the low-lying areas adjoining the Attanagalu Oya, Kelani River, Kalu River, Gin River and Mahaweli River.

Accordingly, people living in flood-prone areas of aforementioned river basins have been advised to be vigilant in this regard.

In an advisory issued earlier today, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara urged them to be attentive when riding boats or bathing in or crossing these rivers or their tributaries, especially in upstream areas of those river basins in order to safeguard the lives of people and properties.

