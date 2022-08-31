BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn

An employee of a duty-free shop has been arrested while trying to smuggle 60 gold biscuits out of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The contraband, weighing over 6.9 kg, is valued at Rs. 157 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The arrestee is a 35-year-old residing in Ja-Ela area.

The officials confirmed that the seized gold biscuits were made of 24-carat gold.

Sri Lanka Customs is probing the incident further.

In another development, the Customs officers arrested three people who attempted to illegally export a lot of scrap metal from the country.

The arrest was made in a raid carried out by the officers of the Central Intelligence Directorate of Sri Lanka Customs.