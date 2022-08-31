13 SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition

August 31, 2022   10:10 am

A group of 13 parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to sit independently on opposition benches in the parliament.

This was announced by SLPP MP Prof. G.L. Peiris during the parliamentary session which commenced at 9.30 a.m. this morning.

Accordingly, MPs Prof. G.L. Peiris, Dullas Alahapperuma, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Prof. Charitha Herath, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Prof. Gunapala Rathnasekara, Dilan Perera, Udayana Kirindigoda, Wasantha Yapa Bandara, Upul Galappaththi, Thilak Rajapakshe, K.P.S. Kumarasiri and Lalith Ellawala will move to the opposition benches in the House.

