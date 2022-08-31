Two including Kudu Batti arrested with heroin

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two suspects including ‘Kudu Batti’ alias ‘Kudu Rejina’, a leading member of the drug syndicate of the notorious organized criminal gang member Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne infamously known as ‘Harak Kata’.

They have been arrested at the Kotte Road in Rajagiriya while in possession of 51g and 600mg of heroin worth more than Rs. 1.5 million.

The apprehension was made based on a tip-off received by the Organized Crimes Prevention Unit of Police STF.

The arrestees are found to be residents of the Rajagiriya and Tangalle areas, aged 34 and 40 years.

They have been handed over to Welikada Police for further investigations.