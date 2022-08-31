Early landslide warning issued to four districts

As heavy rainfall prevails in many parts of the island, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) issued an early landslide warning (Level 1) to four districts – Kalutara, Kandy, Matale and Ratnapura.

People living in these areas have been advised to be watchful for the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls and ground subsidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology, in an advisory issued this morning, cautioned of low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

The department said downpours above 150mm can be expected at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces today.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide-prone areas) and low-lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant in this regard.