Accepting university admission applications to begin next week

Applications to enrol students to state universities for the academic year 2021-2022 will be called from September 05 onwards, the University Grants Commission (UGC) says.

Chairperson of the UGC, Prof. Sampath Amaratunge says that the qualified applicants have been granted a period of three weeks to submit the applications, until September 23.

Joining a press conference held at the Department of Government Information, Prof. Sampath Amaratunge also mentioned that the applicants can contact the Government Information Centre, which is operative 24 hours a day, via the 1919 hotline for any issue pertaining to the online application submission procedure.

Moreover, he pointed out that the UGC is expecting to recruit 42,519 students for the universities island-wide, adding that this number is likely to be increased.