Accepting university admission applications to begin next week

Accepting university admission applications to begin next week

August 31, 2022   12:54 pm

Applications to enrol students to state universities for the academic year 2021-2022 will be called from September 05 onwards, the University Grants Commission (UGC) says.

Chairperson of the UGC, Prof. Sampath Amaratunge says that the qualified applicants have been granted a period of three weeks to submit the applications, until September 23.

Joining a press conference held at the Department of Government Information, Prof. Sampath Amaratunge also mentioned that the applicants can contact the Government Information Centre, which is operative 24 hours a day, via the 1919 hotline for any issue pertaining to the online application submission procedure.

Moreover, he pointed out that the UGC is expecting to recruit 42,519 students for the universities island-wide, adding that this number is likely to be increased.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn

BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn