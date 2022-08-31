Ice worth nearly Rs. 150 million seized in Mannar

Two persons who were transporting about 10kg and 400g of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in Mannar area have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Army today (Aug 31).

The suspects and the contraband were taken into custody during a search at an army roadblock en route to Vankalai from Talaimannar.

It is reported that the apprehended drugs are worth approximately Rs. 150 million.

The suspects are found to be the residents of Mannar and Talaimannar areas, aged 32 and 34 years.

The suspects and the seized items have been handed over to the Mannar police by SL Army.

The police will seek detention orders on the arrestees after producing them before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court later today.