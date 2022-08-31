Ice worth nearly Rs. 150 million seized in Mannar

Ice worth nearly Rs. 150 million seized in Mannar

August 31, 2022   01:49 pm

Two persons who were transporting about 10kg and 400g of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in Mannar area have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Army today (Aug 31).

The suspects and the contraband were taken into custody during a search at an army roadblock en route to Vankalai from Talaimannar.

It is reported that the apprehended drugs are worth approximately Rs. 150 million.

The suspects are found to be the residents of Mannar and Talaimannar areas, aged 32 and 34 years.

The suspects and the seized items have been handed over to the Mannar police by SL Army.

The police will seek detention orders on the arrestees after producing them before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court later today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn

BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn