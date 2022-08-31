CSE shows significant improvement as ASPI gains over 205 points

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) showed significant improvement today (August 31) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) gained 205.92 points to close at 9,071.32 points.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 2.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 66.22 points to close at 2,928.97 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 2.31 per cent.

Today’s market turnover is recorded as Rs. 4.25 billion.