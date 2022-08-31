CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August

August 31, 2022   03:38 pm

Headline inflation of Sri Lanka, as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) has increased to 64.3% in August 2022 from 60.8% in July 2022.

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, this increase in Y-o-Y inflation was driven by the monthly increases of both Food and Non-Food categories.

Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 93.7% in August from 90.9% in July, while Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 50.2% in August from 46.5% in July.

 

CCPI_20220831E by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn

BIA duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Mn