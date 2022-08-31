CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August

Headline inflation of Sri Lanka, as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) has increased to 64.3% in August 2022 from 60.8% in July 2022.

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, this increase in Y-o-Y inflation was driven by the monthly increases of both Food and Non-Food categories.

Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 93.7% in August from 90.9% in July, while Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 50.2% in August from 46.5% in July.

