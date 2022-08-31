28 people arrested during protest yesterday granted bail

28 people arrested during protest yesterday granted bail

August 31, 2022   04:10 pm

The 28 individuals including Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) members who were arrested during the protest march in Maradana yesterday (Aug 30), have been granted bail after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, says Ada Derana reporter.

They had been arrested to take the situation under control after the police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors near the Ministry of Health at Deans Road in Maradana yesterday.

The Technical College Junction in Maradana was completely blocked and vehicular movement in the area was disrupted by the protest march last evening.

