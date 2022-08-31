Education Ministry issues special notice on school holidays

Holidays for the second term of schools this year will be granted from September 08 to September 12, the Ministry of Education states.

Accordingly, the school vacation for the second term will consist of only 05 days.

At the same time, the school vacation for the third term is scheduled to be given from December 03, 2022, to January 01, 2023.

The vacation of the third term will consist of 29 days, accordingly.

According to the education ministry, the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination for the year 2022 is scheduled to be held during the aforementioned time period.