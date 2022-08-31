Education Ministry issues special notice on school holidays

Education Ministry issues special notice on school holidays

August 31, 2022   05:35 pm

Holidays for the second term of schools this year will be granted from September 08 to September 12, the Ministry of Education states.

Accordingly, the school vacation for the second term will consist of only 05 days.

At the same time, the school vacation for the third term is scheduled to be given from December 03, 2022, to January 01, 2023.

The vacation of the third term will consist of 29 days, accordingly.

According to the education ministry, the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination for the year 2022 is scheduled to be held during the aforementioned time period.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

13 parliamentarians break away from SLPP

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Gammanpila says increasing VAT adds to peoples burdens

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Official announcement on Sri Lanka-IMF preliminary agreement expected tomorrow

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Two including 'Kudu Batti' arrested with heroin

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Some filling stations remain closed without fuel supplies

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items

Sri Lanka imposes several conditions on 48 items