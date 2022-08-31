Amber flood warning for low-lying areas of Kalu River

Amber flood warning for low-lying areas of Kalu River

August 31, 2022   06:19 pm

The Hydrology and Disaster Management Division of the Irrigation Department has issued an ‘Amber’ flood early warning for the catchment areas of the Kalu Ganga basin.

The advisory is in effect for a period of 24 hours from 3.00 p.m. today (Aug 31).

It further states that there is a possibility of a considerable flood situation in low-lying areas of Kalu River valley situated in Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Ratnapura, Kuruvita, Ayagama and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

The advisory was issued upon analyzing the analysis of the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kalu Ganga.

Accordingly, residents and motorists passing through the aforementioned areas are advised to pay high attention in this regard.

