Two accused of stealing from Temple Trees further remanded

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court ordered today (Aug 31) to further remand two suspects who allegedly entered the Temple Trees and stole two televisions and a bag containing a camera, until September 14.

The case filed against the suspects for forcibly entering the Temple Trees, stealing its properties and being a member of an unlawful demonstration was called before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today.

Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) informed the court that the investigations regarding the suspects who are remanded in custody, have not yet been completed, and therefore requested to further remand the suspects.

Taking this into account, the magistrate has issued the order to keep the dup in remand custody until September 14, said Ada Derana court reporter.

In addition, a group of individuals, who were released on bail in connection with the incident, had also appeared before the court today.

Meanwhile, Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the release of two more suspects, who are accused of forcible entry to the Presidential Secretariat and holding a press conference inside the premises, after they surrendered to the court.

The two suspects namely, Sankha Jayasekara and Chamal Akalanka, were released under surety bails, each worth Rs. 500,000.

A group of suspects including Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris, General-Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin, and Frontline Socialist Party’s Duminda Nagamuwa, who are released under bail, also appeared before the court today in connection with the incident.

When the case was called today, the Colombo North Divisional Crimes Investigation Unit informed the court that the investigations into this incident are yet to be completed.

Accordingly, the magistrate further ordered the police to submit a report to the court on September 14 after completing the investigations.