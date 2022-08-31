Youth shot dead in Ambalangoda

A youth has been gunned down and killed in a shooting incident reported in Ambalangoda this evening (Aug 31).

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead after being admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital, the police said.

According to reports, the deceased is a resident of Galagoda area in Ambalangoda.

Two unidentified men who arrived on the motorcycle had opened fire at the youth. The police have initiated investigations to apprehend the gunmen who are currently at large.