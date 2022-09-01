Landslide warnings for 8 districts; Red alert for Kalutara, Ratnapura

The National Building Research Organization today (Aug 31) issued landslide warnings for eight districts – Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 3 (Red) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 5.30 am tomorrow (Sep 01).

• Kalutara District – Palindanuwara

• Ratnapura District – Ratnapura, Kuruwita and Elapatha

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence if the showery condition persists.



Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning for possible landslides was issued for the following areas:

• Galle District – Yakkalamulla, Nagoda and Baddegama

• Kalutara District – Walallawita and Bulathsinhala

• Ratnapura District – Ayagama, Eheliyagoda, Kahawaththa and Kalawana



Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective for the following areas:

• Colombo District – Seethawaka

• Kalutara District – Agalawatta and Matugama

• Kandy District – Ududumbara

• Kegalle District – Yatiyantota, Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala and Bulathkohupitiya

• Matale District – Ambanganga Korale

• Nuwara-Eliya District – Ambangamuwa

• Ratnapura – Pelmadulla, Kiriella and Nivithigala