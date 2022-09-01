Circular issued to facilitate electric vehicle imports by migrant workers

August 31, 2022   11:56 pm

The Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment has issued a circular allowing migrant workers to import an electric vehicle with the intention of promoting migrant worker remittance.

The Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposal tabled by Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara earlier this month.

Through this move, a license is issued to local migrant workers who import an electric vehicle equivalent to 50% or less of remittance transmitted through legal channels.

If a migrant worker has transferred more than USD 3,000 will be allowed to import an electric motorcycle.

Meanwhile, those who have transferred more than USD 20,000 will be permitted to import an electric car priced half of the amount transmitted to Sri Lanka, up to a maximum of USD 65,000.

However, they should also purchase or import a solar power system to provide the electricity required to charge the vehicle they import, as these electric vehicles are not allowed to be charged through the national grid.

Meanwhile, strict legal action will be sought against those who submit fraudulent documents to obtain the import licence, the ministry warned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

13 SLPP MPs decide to sit with Opposition in parliament (English)

13 SLPP MPs decide to sit with Opposition in parliament (English)

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August (English)

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August (English)

Lotus Tower to begin operations on Sep 15 (English)

Lotus Tower to begin operations on Sep 15 (English)

Sri Lanka, IMF reach preliminary agreement on emergency loan: reports (English)

Sri Lanka, IMF reach preliminary agreement on emergency loan: reports (English)

Two youths expose racket defrauding people by promising foreign jobs

Two youths expose racket defrauding people by promising foreign jobs

Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition

Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.31

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.31