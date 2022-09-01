Circular issued to facilitate electric vehicle imports by migrant workers

The Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment has issued a circular allowing migrant workers to import an electric vehicle with the intention of promoting migrant worker remittance.

The Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposal tabled by Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara earlier this month.

Through this move, a license is issued to local migrant workers who import an electric vehicle equivalent to 50% or less of remittance transmitted through legal channels.

If a migrant worker has transferred more than USD 3,000 will be allowed to import an electric motorcycle.

Meanwhile, those who have transferred more than USD 20,000 will be permitted to import an electric car priced half of the amount transmitted to Sri Lanka, up to a maximum of USD 65,000.

However, they should also purchase or import a solar power system to provide the electricity required to charge the vehicle they import, as these electric vehicles are not allowed to be charged through the national grid.

Meanwhile, strict legal action will be sought against those who submit fraudulent documents to obtain the import licence, the ministry warned.