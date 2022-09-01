Five provinces including Western to receive fairly heavy rainfall today

The low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle, and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (Sep 01) are Kalpitiya, Dunupotagama (Anuradhapura District), Uttimaduwa, Nikawewa (Polonnaruwa District), Vellai (Trincomalee District) and Verugal (Trincomalee District) about 12.10 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from to Colombo to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Mannar and Trincomalee

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.