Water levels of several rivers on the rise

The Department of Irrigation says that the water levels of several rivers are rising following the prevailing heavy rainfall.

The department mentioned that the water levels of the Kalu, Gin and Nilwala rivers are currently on the rise.

A minor flood situation has also occurred in the low-lying areas of Kalu River.

Meanwhile, the landslide early warning which was issued for 08 districts with effect from last evening due to the prevailing adverse weather condition has been further extended.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) yesterday warned of possible landslides in Kalutara, Colombo, Galle, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

Senior scientist of Landslide Research & Risk Management Division of NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera said that ‘Red’ warnings have also been issued for some identified areas of the aforementioned districts.