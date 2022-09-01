Water levels of several rivers on the rise

Water levels of several rivers on the rise

September 1, 2022   12:08 pm

The Department of Irrigation says that the water levels of several rivers are rising following the prevailing heavy rainfall.

The department mentioned that the water levels of the Kalu, Gin and Nilwala rivers are currently on the rise.

A minor flood situation has also occurred in the low-lying areas of Kalu River.

Meanwhile, the landslide early warning which was issued for 08 districts with effect from last evening due to the prevailing adverse weather condition has been further extended.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) yesterday warned of possible landslides in Kalutara, Colombo, Galle, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

Senior scientist of Landslide Research & Risk Management Division of NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera said that ‘Red’ warnings have also been issued for some identified areas of the aforementioned districts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

13 SLPP MPs decide to sit with Opposition in parliament (English)

13 SLPP MPs decide to sit with Opposition in parliament (English)

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August (English)

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August (English)

Lotus Tower to begin operations on Sep 15 (English)

Lotus Tower to begin operations on Sep 15 (English)

Sri Lanka, IMF reach preliminary agreement on emergency loan: reports (English)

Sri Lanka, IMF reach preliminary agreement on emergency loan: reports (English)

Two youths expose racket defrauding people by promising foreign jobs

Two youths expose racket defrauding people by promising foreign jobs

Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition

Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition