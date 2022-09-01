Two accused in Jeyaraj Fernandopulle assassination acquitted

Two accused in Jeyaraj Fernandopulle assassination acquitted

September 1, 2022   12:34 pm

Two accused, who were in remand custody in connection with the assassination of former minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle and 15 others, were acquitted and released today.

The verdict was delivered when the lawsuit was called before Gampaha Magistrate Sahan Mapa this morning (Sep 01).

Accordingly, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gampaha, Lakshman Cooray and ex-LTTE cadre Selvaraja Kirubakaran were ordered to be acquitted and released in the murder case.

Cooray and Kirubakaran were indicted under 31 charges including conspiring of the suicide bomb attack on April 06, 2008 in which 16 individuals including former Minister Fernandopulle were killed and dozens of others were injured at a Kanthi Staidum in Weliweriya area.

Fernandopulle was serving as the Minister of Highways and Road Development and the Chief Government Whip at the time of his demise.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

13 SLPP MPs decide to sit with Opposition in parliament (English)

13 SLPP MPs decide to sit with Opposition in parliament (English)

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August (English)

CCPI-based inflation climbs over 64% in August (English)

Lotus Tower to begin operations on Sep 15 (English)

Lotus Tower to begin operations on Sep 15 (English)

Sri Lanka, IMF reach preliminary agreement on emergency loan: reports (English)

Sri Lanka, IMF reach preliminary agreement on emergency loan: reports (English)

Two youths expose racket defrauding people by promising foreign jobs

Two youths expose racket defrauding people by promising foreign jobs

Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition

Group of SLPP MPs decide to sit in Opposition