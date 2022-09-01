Two accused in Jeyaraj Fernandopulle assassination acquitted

Two accused, who were in remand custody in connection with the assassination of former minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle and 15 others, were acquitted and released today.

The verdict was delivered when the lawsuit was called before Gampaha Magistrate Sahan Mapa this morning (Sep 01).

Accordingly, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gampaha, Lakshman Cooray and ex-LTTE cadre Selvaraja Kirubakaran were ordered to be acquitted and released in the murder case.

Cooray and Kirubakaran were indicted under 31 charges including conspiring of the suicide bomb attack on April 06, 2008 in which 16 individuals including former Minister Fernandopulle were killed and dozens of others were injured at a Kanthi Staidum in Weliweriya area.

Fernandopulle was serving as the Minister of Highways and Road Development and the Chief Government Whip at the time of his demise.