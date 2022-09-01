Sri Lankas 2023 budget should be consistent with IMF program: Breuer

Sri Lankas 2023 budget should be consistent with IMF program: Breuer

September 1, 2022   01:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s 2023 Budget needs to be consistent with the economic reforms program and macroeconomic framework under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, says Peter Breuer, Chief of the Debt Capital Markets Division, Monetary and Capital Market Department.

IMF staff and the Sri Lankan authorities announced this morning that they have reached a staff-level agreement to support the island nation’s economic policies with a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about USD 2.9 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.01

Another shooting incident reported in Ambalangoda

Another shooting incident reported in Ambalangoda

IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for USD 2.9 billion program

IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for USD 2.9 billion program

People afflicted by prevailing heavy rainfall

People afflicted by prevailing heavy rainfall

Child critically injured in brutal stabbing in Badulla

Child critically injured in brutal stabbing in Badulla

Committee looking into controversial Chinese fertilizer shipment: Minister

Committee looking into controversial Chinese fertilizer shipment: Minister

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)

Govt and opposition MPs express views on Interim Budget 2022 (English)