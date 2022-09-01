China hopeful Sri Lanka will work out feasible solution expeditiously

China says it has been always encouraging the IMF and other international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s response to current difficulties and efforts to ease debt burden and realize sustainable development.

“As a traditional friendly neighbour of Sri Lanka and a major shareholder of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China has been always encouraging the IMF and other international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s response to current difficulties and efforts to ease debt burden and realize sustainable development,” says the Embassy of China in Colombo.

“As to the bilateral financial cooperation, shortly after the Sri Lankan government announced the suspension of international debt payments in April 2022, Chinese financial institutions reached out to the Sri Lankan side and expressed their readiness to find a proper way to handle the matured debts related to China and help Sri Lanka to overcome the current difficulties,” the embassy said in a statement today.

“We hope Sri Lanka will work actively with China in a similar spirit and work out a feasible solution expeditiously,” it further reads.