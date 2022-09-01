NDCU initiates dengue prevention program

National Dengue Control Unit initiated a special dengue eradication program today (Sep 01) in seven districts that are at the risk of dengue infection.

Community Medical Officer Dr. Indika Weerasinghe mentioned that the program covers 60 MOH divisions including 20 MOH divisions in Colombo District, 13 MOH divisions in the Gampaha District and also 07 MOH divisions in Kalutara District.

Dr. Weerasinghe also stated that the program has been implemented with the assistance of dengue prevention assistants and Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), under the supervision of the MOH officers.

In addition, the tri-forces and the police have joined hands to provide support in the dengue eradication programs, Dr. Weerasinghe added.