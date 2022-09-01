President appoints 8 task forces to secure investors

September 1, 2022   06:30 pm

On the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, eight task forces consisting of heads of the public and private sectors have been established at the  President’s Office today (01) in order to create good investment opportunities and secure investors.

These task forces were empowered under the leadership of President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President’s Media Division said.

“These task forces are enforced to cover all the procedures regulations and actions implemented by government agencies that provide services related to business activities based on 8 areas such as starting new businesses, obtaining construction permits, registering a business property, obtaining loans, protecting small-scale investors, cross-border trades, paying taxes, etc.” 

The heads of these task forces and 74 members representing all the government institutions related to this task participated, and encouraging them, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake said that this is another milestone in the government’s long-term efforts to create a favorable environment for investors. 

The President’s Secretary pointed out that it is a matter of regret that activities initiated by previous governments were not implemented when the governments changed and that we are suffering today from the consequences of not implementing such timely and necessary institutional reforms.

Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, World Bank - Sri Lanka Manager Chiyo Kanda, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy K.M.M. Siriwardena, Sri Lanka Board of Investment (BoI) Director General Renuka M. Weerakoon, Senior Presidential Adviser on Legal Affairs Bimba Thilakaratne, Senior Economic Adviser to the President Dr. Samaratunga, Presidential Adviser on Economic Reforms Dr. Sarath Rajapathirana and Vice President of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Duminda Hulangamuwa were also present on this occasion.

