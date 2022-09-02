Assets of Sri Lankans with LTTE links seized in India over money laundering charges

Assets of Sri Lankans with LTTE links seized in India over money laundering charges

September 2, 2022   01:02 am

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that they have attached three immovable properties worth INR 337 million belonging to Sri Lankan nationals, linked to the banned LTTE in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The official said that a bungalow on the ECR and two agricultural lands in Thiruvannamalai district, owned by Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar, and his son Dileep alias Thileep were attached.

Kumar was reportedly charged over the bomb attack targeting former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated money laundering probes on the basis of FIR registered by CID, Kancheepuram in 2020.

It is alleged that Kumar, his son, and others committed offences covered under the Foreigners Act, the Passports Act, the NDPS Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The accused individuals had created and used fake identity cards such as PAN, Aadhar, and driving licenses over a period and stayed illegally in India.

During the course of investigation, it was found out that Kumar, Suresh Raj, Mohamed Sherif, and Raja Medura Gedara alias Gamini were involved in buying and selling of drugs, and were convicted by court for the crime in 2011.

After the completion of their jail term, they changed their identity and generated proceeds of crime. The properties attached in the instant case are all purchased after 2011 and the accused were not able to explain the source of funds used in their purchase.

It was learnt that the market value of the said immovable properties are much higher than the value mentioned in the documents.

Source: IANS

--Agencies

