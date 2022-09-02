Man shot dead in Middeniya

Another life has been claimed in a shooting incident reported in the Sathosmathagama in Middeniya last night (Sep 01).

The 47-year-old was gunned down by an unidentified gunman while he was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife after visiting a relative.

He succumbed to injuries on admission to the Thalawa Hospital, according to the police.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be uncovered.

Middeniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police revealed that gun violence in the country is on the rise, with 26 shooting incidents being reported within a period of three months.

Calling a special media briefing on Thursday (Sep 01), police media spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said a total of 30 people were gunned down and murdered since May 31.