18-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

A water cut will be imposed for 18 hours in several areas in Colombo and its suburbs tomorrow (Sep 03), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the water cut will be effective for the areas of Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela municipal council areas, Maharagama, Boralasgamuwa, Kolonnawa urban council areas, Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas, and Ratmalana and Katubedda.

The water supply will be interrupted at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (Sep 03) and will be restored at 2.00 a.m. on Sunday (Sep 04), accordingly.