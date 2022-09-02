SJB and dissident SLPP MPs to boycott interim budget vote

September 2, 2022   11:53 am

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says its parliamentarians will refrain from voting in the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill vote this evening.

SJB MP Thushara Indunil stated this speaking to the media this morning. Meanwhile, the party’s general secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara also confirmed the decision to boycott the vote.

Meanwhile, Prof. G.L. Peiris stated that the group of 13 MPs from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), who recently decided to sit in the opposition, has also decided to boycott the interim budget vote.

The National People’s Power (NPP) is planning to announce its decision at a media briefing, scheduled to be convened this afternoon.

