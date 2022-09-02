Court dismisses petition challenging amendments to SLFP constitution

Court dismisses petition challenging amendments to SLFP constitution

September 2, 2022   03:51 pm

The Colombo District Court today (Sep 02) rejected a petition filed challenging the powers of the chairmanship of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and amendments proposed to its constitution.

The petition filed by SLFP’s executive committee member Montegue Sarachchandra seeking an interim order on a proposal to amend the party’s constitution was called before Colombo District Judge Poornima Paranagama.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, Attorney-at-Law Shantha Jayawardena informed the court that the SLFP is planning to make several amendments to the party’s constitution with regard to its chairmanship at the upcoming working committee meeting. Meanwhile, the current chairman of the party, former President Maithripala Sirisena is slated to make more amendments to the constitution, he added.

The proposed amendments are an absolute violation of the party’s constitution, the petitioner pointed out.

However, objections were raised by President’s Counsel Faisz Mustapha who appeared on behalf of SLFP chairman Maithripala Sirisena.

Taking into account the submissions presented by the two sides, the district judge decided to dismiss the petition.

The case will be taken up again on September 05.

