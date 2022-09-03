SLFP unanimously approves amendments to partys constitution

SLFP unanimously approves amendments to partys constitution

September 2, 2022   11:59 pm

The working committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has unanimously approved key amendments to the party’s constitution.

The SLFP celebrated its 71st anniversary today under the patronage of party’s chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The event was held at the National Youth Services Council in Maharagama.

Before the anniversary celebrations kicked off, the meeting of the SLFP’s working committee was held, where the party’s general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara presented the proposed amendments to the constitution of the SLFP.

