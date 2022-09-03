Showery condition likely to enhance from today

Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent in the south-western part (Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts) of the island from this afternoon (Sep 03) over the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Kalutara districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Jaffna district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (03) are Kakkapalliya (Puttalam District), Habarewewa (Kurunegala District), Kirimetiyawa (Matale District), Habarawa (Badulla District) and Divulana (Batticaloa District) about 12.10 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times and sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.