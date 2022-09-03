China says ready to support Sri Lanka to ease debt burden

China says ready to support Sri Lanka to ease debt burden

September 3, 2022   07:35 am

China says it stands ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s response to current difficulties and efforts to ease debt burden and realize sustainable development.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian stated this in response to a question raised by a journalist during a regular press conference on Friday (Sep 02).

When asked for China’s views, as a creditor nation of Sri Lanka, with regard to Japan’s request for all countries that lent money to the island nation to discuss debt restructuring, Mr. Zhao said China has paid attention to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lanka.

“We have provided help to Sri Lanka’s socioeconomic development to the best of its capacity.”

Speaking further, he said China supports relevant financial institutions in consulting with Sri Lanka for proper solutions.

