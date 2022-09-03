18-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

The water supply for several areas in Colombo and its suburbs is suspended for 18 hours today (Sep 03), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela municipal council areas, Maharagama, Boralasgamuwa, Kolonnawa urban council areas, Kotikawatta and Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas, and Ratmalana and Katubedda areas will be affected by the water cut.

Accordingly, the water supply is interrupted at 8.00 a.m. this morning and will be restored at 2.00 a.m. on tomorrow (Sep 04).