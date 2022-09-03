Gotabaya arrives at residence in Colombo

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned to the island last night, arrived at his residence at Malalasekara Mawatha in Colombo 07 at around 12.50 a.m. today.

He returned to Sri Lanka via SQ 468 flight belonging to Singapore Airlines that touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night.

The security in the area had been beefed up by the security forces and the police.

The beleaguered president fled the country giving into months-long mass public demonstrations, demanding his immediate resignation, gained momentum in July after protesters stormed the President’s House in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital.

His first destination was the Maldives where he arrived in late on July 12, with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers in a military plane. Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) had provided a military plane for Rajapaksa’s departure upon a request made by the government.

The 73-year-old subsequently travelled to Singapore on a Saudi Airlines flight from the Maldives. He reached Changi International Airport in Singapore on July 14. His stay was later extended by the Singaporean authorities, issuing him another 14-day visit pass expiring on August 11.

The Singapore government clarified that Rajapaksa was on a private visit and not granted asylum. During his temporary stay in Singapore, Rajapaksa tendered his letter of resignation to Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, officially stepping down from the presidency.

Rajapaksa later flew to Thailand, seeking temporary shelter. Thailand’s foreign minister Don Pramudwinai clarified that Rajapaksa can stay in Thailand for 90 days because he is still a diplomatic passport holder.

His return to Sri Lanka comes nearly 50 days after he fled the country to the Maldives in July.