TRCSL approves tariff hike for mobile, fixed, broadband & pay-TV services

TRCSL approves tariff hike for mobile, fixed, broadband & pay-TV services

September 3, 2022   11:38 am

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has approved upward tariff revision for all mobile, fixed-line, broadband and additional services (prepaid and postpaid) and pay-TV services.

The tariff hike will come into effect from September 05, 2022.

Accordingly, the charges for mobile, fixed and broadband services will be increased by 20%. Meanwhile, the charges for pay-TV services will be raised by 25%.

The decision was taken due to soaring operation costs caused by the continuous depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Value-Added Tax (VAT) for telecommunication services and pay-TV services will be increased from 12% to 15% effective from September 05, the TRCSL said further.

More information on the upward tariff hike for mobile, fixed-line, broadband and pay-TV services can be obtained from the official website of the TRCSL.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ex-President Gotabaya returns home

Ex-President Gotabaya returns home

Ex-President Gotabaya returns home

Sajith expresses delight at IMF-Sri Lanka staff-level agreement

Sajith expresses delight at IMF-Sri Lanka staff-level agreement

Ex-Sri Lanka President Gotabaya returns to island

Ex-Sri Lanka President Gotabaya returns to island

Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring (English)

Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring (English)

IMF financing not sufficient to all financing gaps - CBSL Governor (English)

IMF financing not sufficient to all financing gaps - CBSL Governor (English)

Political instability poses risks to implementation of reforms, IMF funding distribution: Fitch (English)

Political instability poses risks to implementation of reforms, IMF funding distribution: Fitch (English)

Minister Sabry intervenes to protect CBSL Governor (English)

Minister Sabry intervenes to protect CBSL Governor (English)

Namal Rajapaksa speaks on interim budget vote

Namal Rajapaksa speaks on interim budget vote