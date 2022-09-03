TRCSL approves tariff hike for mobile, fixed, broadband & pay-TV services

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has approved upward tariff revision for all mobile, fixed-line, broadband and additional services (prepaid and postpaid) and pay-TV services.

The tariff hike will come into effect from September 05, 2022.

Accordingly, the charges for mobile, fixed and broadband services will be increased by 20%. Meanwhile, the charges for pay-TV services will be raised by 25%.

The decision was taken due to soaring operation costs caused by the continuous depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Value-Added Tax (VAT) for telecommunication services and pay-TV services will be increased from 12% to 15% effective from September 05, the TRCSL said further.

More information on the upward tariff hike for mobile, fixed-line, broadband and pay-TV services can be obtained from the official website of the TRCSL.