Veteran Sri Lankan movie and teledrama actor Anura Medagoda has passed away at the age of 74.

His contribution to the development of Sinhala cinema includes Karumakkarayo, Valampuri and Sathkulu Pauwa. He also acted in a number of teledramas such as Dimuthu Muthu and Kadulla.

Medagoda was an alumnus of St. Anthony’s College in Kandy.