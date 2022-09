All-Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association says the price of a loaf of bread is likely to increase to Rs. 300 due to the soaring prices of wheat flour in the market.

According to reports, there is a shortage of wheat flour in the country at present.

Vendors said the wholesale price of wheat flour per kilogram stand between Rs. 350 - Rs. 400. Meanwhile, whereas the retail price stands at Rs. 360 - Rs. 380.