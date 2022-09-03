Special gazette issued declaring electricity, fuel supply and health essential services

Special gazette issued declaring electricity, fuel supply and health essential services

September 3, 2022   04:46 pm

A gazette notification has been published declaring electricity generation and supply, petroleum products and fuel distribution, and health services as essential services.

The communiqué was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (Sep 03) by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 02 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979.

 

Gazette Extraordinary - 2022-09-03 Declaring Electricity, Fuel and Health as Essential Services by Ada Derana on Scribd

